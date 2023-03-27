Sharpe closed Sunday's 118-112 loss to the Thunder with 29 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes.

Sharpe has looked strong in three straight contests since entering Portland's starting lineup in place of Anfernee Simons (foot), as he's averaged 25.7 points to go along with 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals over this brief hot stretch. His 29-point night marks a new career high, and he'll be an enticing add for fantasy managers in search of scoring until Simons is cleared to return.