Sharpe (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus San Antonio.
Sharpe's season debut could be on the horizon, with Friday versus Minnesota and Sunday versus Memphis representing the remainder of three games in four days coming up for Portland. If Sharpe is cleared for Thursday's contest, he will likely be slowly eased into action.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Remains out•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Team option exercised•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Spotted at shootaround Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Out at least a month•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Cleared for training camp•