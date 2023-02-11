Sharpe closed with 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 138-129 loss to Oklahoma City.

This was Sharpe's second game in a row with 13 points. With Josh Hart now with the Knicks, there are a lot of minutes up for grabs in Portland and Sharpe will like his chances of claiming some of them. He's a name to watch as we get closer to the All-Star break.