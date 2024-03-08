Portland head coach Chauncey Billups said Wednesday that Sharpe (abdomen) has resumed light shooting work, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Just under one month removed from undergoing core-muscle surgery, Sharpe seems to be coming along as expected in his recovery, but he's still a long ways away from being ready to play in a game. The Trail Blazers plan to re-evaluate Sharpe in late March, at which point he could be cleared to increase his on-court work. Sharpe has an outside chance of playing a few games in April before the season ends, but fantasy managers in most competitive leagues shouldn't bother with rostering him until then.