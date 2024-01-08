Sharpe finished Sunday's 134-127 overtime win over Brooklyn with 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals across 40 minutes.

Sharpe led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring while connecting on a trio of threes and adding a pair of steals en route to ending as one of three Trail Blazers with 20 or more points in an overtime victory. Sharpe has scored at least 20 points in 10 games this year and has tallied 15 or more points in three straight appearances.