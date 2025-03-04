Sharpe notched 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 119-102 win over the 76ers.

Sharpe filled the stat sheet Monday, recording his first double-double of the season during his third consecutive start. Moreover, he set a new career-high mark in rebounds. The 21-year-old finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Anfernee Simons (34 points), and Sharpe logged 20-plus points for the 21st time this season. Additionally, the third-year swingman has scored 20 or more points in four of the club's last five outings.