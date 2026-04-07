Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Doubtful for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday game versus San Antonio.
Although Sharpe still isn't expected to play Wednesday, the doubtful tag is actually an upgrade on his status that suggests he's inching closer to returning from a long layoff with a left calf strain. Scoot Henderson and Matisse Thybulle should continue to play significant minutes for Portland on the wing against the Spurs.
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