Sharpe is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to right calf soreness.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and it appears the Trail Blazers will be cautious with the shooting guard. During Tuesday's game against the Suns, Sharpe produced 29 points (12-24 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes. With Sharpe expected to sit, guys like Caleb Love, Kris Murray and Sidy Cissoko could be more involved for Portland.

