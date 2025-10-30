Sharpe racked up 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 136-134 victory over Utah.

The fourth-year guard has scored between 15 and 19 points in all five of Portland's games so far, despite some early-season shooting woes. Sharpe is averaging 17.0 points, 4.4 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals, but those numbers has come while shooting a meager 32.6 percent from the floor and 23.7 percent from beyond the arc, suggesting that better production lies ahead once he gets in rhythm.