Sharpe posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 victory over the Jazz.

Sharpe was held in check on the scoreboard during his last two appearances, but he bounced back with an efficient showing from the floor Wednesday. While Sharpe's production in secondary categories has been somewhat inconsistent this season, he's played at least 30 minutes in all but three appearances this season and is averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 36.5 minutes per game.