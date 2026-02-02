Sharpe ended with 20 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during Sunday's 130-111 loss to Cleveland.

Sharpe struggled with his shot against the Cavs, converting only two of his eight three-point attempts in the loss. Sharpe's results are trending downward after an excellent 31-point effort against the Wizards last week, but he's still safely close to his scoring average of 21.8 points.