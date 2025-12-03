Sharpe logged 23 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Portland's 121-118 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

The London, Ontario native felt right at home during Tuesday's loss and finished second on the Trail Blazers in scoring behind Deni Avdija (25 points). Sharpe has come off the bench in each of his last three outings as he continues to work his way back from a strained right calf that forced him to miss four games. His 30 minutes of playing time were his highest since his return, though it's unclear whether he'll be available for the second leg of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back set Wednesday against the Cavaliers.