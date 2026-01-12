Sharpe racked up 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 123-114 loss to the Knicks.

Sharpe reached the 20-point mark for the fourth straight game and fifth time in January, though it came in a Trail Blazers loss. The young guard's scoring profile has taken a step forward this season, as he's averaging north of 20 points per game for the first time in his career, though efficiency from beyond the arc remains a work in progress. Sharpe struggled from deep Sunday and is converting just 33.0 percent of his three-point attempts through 36 games.