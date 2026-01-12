Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Drops 23 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe racked up 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 123-114 loss to the Knicks.
Sharpe reached the 20-point mark for the fourth straight game and fifth time in January, though it came in a Trail Blazers loss. The young guard's scoring profile has taken a step forward this season, as he's averaging north of 20 points per game for the first time in his career, though efficiency from beyond the arc remains a work in progress. Sharpe struggled from deep Sunday and is converting just 33.0 percent of his three-point attempts through 36 games.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Logs 20 points in narrow win•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Pops for 29 points in decisive win•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Tallies 23 points vs. NOLA•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Goes for another 24 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Knocks down five triples Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Turns in 22 points in loss•