Sharpe totaled 27 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-11 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 win over the Kings.

Sharpe wasn't afraid to let if fly on the offensive end despite the return of Deni Avdija (back) from injury. Sharpe has been particularly aggressive from beyond the arc in his last two appearances, going 7-for-17 from deep after averaging just 5.4 three-point attempts in his previous nine games. He's had a strong month in the scoring department, averaging 21.6 points on 46.0 percent from the field over 10 matchups.