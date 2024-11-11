Sharpe will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Sharpe made his season debut Thursday after beginning the season with a shoulder injury. The 21-year-old pro has had a slow start to the year while averaging 9.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.5 minutes per game through two contests, but he will get an increased opportunity Sunday.
