Sharpe contributed 35 points (12-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and four steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 136-131 win over the Warriors.

The fourth-year guard tied Jerami Grant for the team lead in scoring, marking the fourth time in his last 13 games that Sharpe has topped 30 points. The five made three-pointers were also a new season high. Sharpe missed four games in November due to a calf injury and came off the bench for six contests after returning to the lineup, but since returning to his usual workload he's averaging 24.0 points, 4.2 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.7 steals in 30.7 minutes over the last six games.