Sharpe finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 138-133 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Sharpe might have played off the bench in this one, but he was impressive as an offensive threat, and he probably saw his stock rise as he is battling for a regular spot in the starting unit. Sharpe ended his rookie year on a strong note and is looking to build off that to take a leap forward as one of Portland's main cornerstones for the future of the franchise.