Sharpe produced 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and four steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 127-115 win over the Jazz.

With Anfernee Simons (foot) sidelined, Sharpe stepped into the starting five and put up the best line of his young professional career. The rookie filled in for Damian Lillard earlier in the season with mixed success, but in light of the minutes he received Wednesday along with the uncertainty of when Simons or Jerami Grant (quadriceps) might return to the lineup, Sharpe could make for an appealing streaming option for points in the short term.