Sharpe notched 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 victory over the Grizzlies.

Sharpe was successful in bucking a negative trend during Wednesday's win. His production is directly tied to Deni Avidja, and Sharpe's numbers often suffer when Avdija blows up. Sharpe turned in a good line in the win despite Avdija's 31-point result. if the first unit can keep replicating this success, the playoff outlook will improve significantly, and Sharpe's sustained production will be essential down the stretch.