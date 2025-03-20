Sharpe notched 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 victory over the Grizzlies.
Sharpe was successful in bucking a negative trend during Wednesday's win. His production is directly tied to Deni Avidja, and Sharpe's numbers often suffer when Avdija blows up. Sharpe turned in a good line in the win despite Avdija's 31-point result. if the first unit can keep replicating this success, the playoff outlook will improve significantly, and Sharpe's sustained production will be essential down the stretch.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Pops for 21 in OT loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Nearly triple-doubles•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Double-doubles in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Team-high 25 points in start•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Promoted to starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Career-best day against Washington•