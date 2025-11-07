default-cbs-image
Sharpe (calf) is probable for Saturday's game against the Heat.

The Trail Blazers continue to monitor the strained calf of Sharpe, who's expected to play Saturday. The swingman has averaged a productive 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 26.8 minutes per game across eight outings this season, but he's shooting an inefficient 37.0 percent from the floor.

