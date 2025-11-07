Sharpe (calf) is probable for Saturday's game against the Heat.

The Trail Blazers continue to monitor the strained calf of Sharpe, who's expected to play Saturday. The swingman has averaged a productive 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 26.8 minutes per game across eight outings this season, but he's shooting an inefficient 37.0 percent from the floor.