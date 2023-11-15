Sharpe is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers due to left knee soreness.
Sharpe has yet to miss a game this season and isn't expected to do so Wednesday despite dealing with a minor knee injury. Due to injuries to Scoot Henderson (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Anfernee Simons (thumb), Sharpe is currently leading the NBA with 39.6 minutes played per game.
