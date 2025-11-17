Sharpe notched 36 points (12-32 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 138-133 overtime loss to Dallas.

Sharpe set a new season-high scoring mark Sunday, and he's going through his most prolific stretch of the season while being settled as one of Portland's go-to scoring options. Sharpe has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games, a stretch in which he's averaging 30.3 points while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor.