Sharpe recorded 35 points (13-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 125-117 victory over the Pelicans.

Sharpe delivered his best game of the season when the Trail Blazers needed him the most, as Portland needed every bit of his 35 points to secure the win against New Orleans. Sharpe has posted back-to-back games with at least 30 points for the first time this season and has also surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his last five games. He's averaging a robust 25.6 points per contest since the beginning of November.