Sharpe ended with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 129-121 loss to Chicago.

Sharpe continues to disappoint, failing to top double-digits for the fifth time in his past six games. Despite carving out a 20-minute role for himself, Sharpe has been unable to turn playing time into fantasy production. He currently sits well outside the top 300 in nine-category formats, making him an afterthought, even in the deepest of leagues.