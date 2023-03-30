Sharpe notched 30 points (10-27 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 120-80 loss to the Kings.

With numerous Trail Blazers sidelined, Sharpe continues to impress and finished with career highs in points and assists during the blowout loss. The rookie has started five straight games, averaging 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals during that stretch, and figures to remain a huge part of Portland's rotation with Damian Lillard (calf) shut down for the remainder of the season.