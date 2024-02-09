Sharpe underwent successful surgery Friday to address a core-muscle injury and will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Sharpe had been sidelined since mid-January due to a lower abdominal strain, and after experiencing a worsening of symptoms once he resumed the ramp-up process, the Trail Blazers decided to send him in for surgery. Though Sharpe will be re-evaluated in late March, he would still presumably need to ramp back up again before being ready to play again, making it likely that the non-contending Trail Blazers hold him out through the end of the regular season April 14. Before going down with the injury, the 20-year-old showed improvement to begin his second professional season, averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33.1 minutes per game over 32 appearances.