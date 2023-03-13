Sharpe registered 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes during Sunday's 127-110 loss to the Pelicans.

The rookie looked good off the bench and continues to show promise as a potential long-term building block for the franchise. The lack of consistency is to be expected, given this is his first year in the league, but he's still scored in double digits in three of his last eight appearances while averaging 22.3 minutes per game in that span.