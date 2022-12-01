Sharpe tallied 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 28 minutes in Wednesday's 128-109 loss to the Lakers.

The rookie lottery pick finished with his second-best scoring haul of the season while matching his point production from each of the previous five games combined. While Sharpe has shown occasional bursts of scoring while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range, his contributions in other areas of the box score are often non-existent. He's averaging just 2.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game, and he'll be a prime candidate to lose out on playing time as soon as Damian Lillard (calf) is cleared to return to the lineup.