Sharpe posted 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 126-98 loss to the 76ers.

Sharpe moved to the starting lineup after Anfernee Simons went down with a thumb injury that will keep him out for several weeks, and he has adjusted well to the challenge by scoring at least 20 points in his two games with the first unit. He needs to take better care of the ball after posting a 2:3 AST:TO ratio in those two outings, an issue that becomes even more noticeable with the struggles of Scoot Henderson, but all things considered, he's trending in the right direction and remains valuable as a scoring weapon for a rebuilding Trail Blazers club.