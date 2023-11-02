Sharpe notched 29 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 victory over Detroit.

Sharpe is making the most of his move to the starting lineup with Anfernee Simons (thumb) sidelined, and he continues to prove he has elite scoring potential and tons of fantasy upside if given enough minutes. Considering the Trail Blazers are fully committed to a rebuilding process, that should give Sharpe lots of chances to play meaningful minutes as well. The 20-year-old has scored at least 20 points in three of his four games as a starter.