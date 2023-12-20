Sharpe (groin) will play in Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Sharpe was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, but he officially has the green light. There haven't been many updates on Sharpe since his late addition to Monday's injury report, but there's no word of any restrictions.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Scores 27 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Sniffs double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Sharp in losing effort•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Big double-double against Cavs•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Season-high three steals•