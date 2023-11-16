Sharpe (knee) is good to go for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, according to Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com.
Sharpe was carrying a probable tag due to some minor soreness, likely a result of the heavy workloads he's been seeing with Portland.
