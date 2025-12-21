Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Hits for 23 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe notched 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Saturday's 98-93 win over the Kings.
Sharpe torched the Kings for a second consecutive night, shooting just over fifty percent in the low-scoring matchup. Thanks to solid production from Sharpe and Deni Avdija, the Trail Blazers have rattled off three consecutive wins and are now within striking distance of the Warriors and Grizzlies, who are just ahead of them in the Western Conference standings. Sharpe is enjoying a prolific December, averaging 24.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last eight games.
