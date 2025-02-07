Sharpe registered 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 108-102 win over the Kings.

The third-year guard has his best scoring night since moving to the second unit Jan. 19, and the 24 points were Sharpe's best effort since he hung 27 on the Jazz back on Dec. 26. Over 11 games coming off the bench, Sharpe is averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.5 assists and 0.7 steals in 27.1 minutes a contest.