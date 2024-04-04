Head coach Chauncey Billups said Wednesday that Sharpe (abdomen) is "getting better, getting on the court," but the second-year wing remains without a clear target date for a return, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. "He did a few things in our practice the other day, I thought he looked good so I was really excited about that," Billups said of Sharpe. "We'll just keep trying to ramp him up, challenge him physically to see if he can take it."

Sharpe resumed non-contact, on-court work last week with the G League's Rip City Remix and has since rejoined the Trail Blazers to continue his rehab program for the lower abdominal surgery he underwent in January. Though Billups spoke positively about Sharpe's recovery, the update doesn't provide much of an indication if or when the 20-year-old will play again this season. Sharpe looks unlikely to play in either of the final two games of the Trail Blazers' ongoing seven-game road trip, but he a return for any of the final four games of the regular season could still be in the cards.