Sharpe amassed 15 points (5-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to Minnesota.

Sharpe, who is fresh off signing a four-year, $90 million rookie extension, certainly wasn't shy in Wednesday's loss. He comfortably led the team in shot attempts, with nine of those coming from beyond the arc. Although this wasn't an ideal start, it's clear that a ton of offense is going to go through him this season which gives him massive upside.