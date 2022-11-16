Sharpe recorded 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one block across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 victory over San Antonio.

Sharpe made the most of his chances on the offensive end and managed to score in double figures for the second time in three games. He's been able to contribute on a regular basis from beyond the arc of late, knocking down at least one triple in each of his last six matchups.