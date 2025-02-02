Sharpe ended with 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 victory over the Suns.
Sharpe logged his third consecutive contest with 16-plus points, leading the bench in scoring during the blowout win. The 21-year-old has operated off the bench in each of the club's last eight outings, averaging 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 threes and 1.5 assists across 28.0 minutes per game. Sharpe has shot only 42.6 percent from the field in that eight-game span, though he has still shot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc on 5.6 attempts per contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Scores 23 points Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Notches 17 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Not starting vs. Chicago•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Extends streak Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Scores 22 points in defeat•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Solid with 22 points in loss•