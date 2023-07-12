Sharpe racked up 26 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 97-93 Summer League win over the Hornets.

Sharpe showed off his offensive repertoire from all over the court Tuesday. Sharpe, Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons project to be a core with a lot of upside if the Trail Blazers ultimately trade Damian Lillard.