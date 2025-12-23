Sharpe contributed 25 points (11-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and five steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to Detroit.

Sharpe was part of a combined fourth-quarter rally to erase a 21-point deficit, ultimately taking a one-point lead before giving it away in the final minutes. He was especially effective in the first quarter, getting off to a hot start with six points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal before ceding to the second unit.