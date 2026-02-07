Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Leaves early with calf injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe won't return to Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left calf injury. He finished the contest with two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes.
The severity of the calf injury is unclear, though Sharpe would at least appear to be unlikely to be ready to play in a rematch with Memphis on Saturday. If the fourth-year guard is forced to miss time, the Trail Blazers could have to rely more heavily on the likes of Vit Krejci, Blake Wesley and Caleb Love out of the backcourt.
