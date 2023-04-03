Sharpe chipped in 27 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 victory over Minnesota.

Sharpe led all Trail Blazers players in scoring during Sunday's victory, tallying 18 of those points in the second and fourth quarters combined. Sharpe, who also finished four assists and four rebounds short of a triple-double, has surpassed the 25-point mark four times this year, including in four of his last five outings.