Sharpe chipped in 27 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 victory over Minnesota.
Sharpe led all Raptors players in scoring during Sunday's victory, tallying 18 of those points in the second and fourth quarters combined. Sharpe, who also finished four assists and four rebounds short of a triple-double, has surpassed the 25-point mark four times this year, including in four of his last five outings.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Continues excellent play•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: First career 30-point game•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Continues to impress•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Excels next to Lillard•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Delivers three steals off bench•