Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Likely to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe has been listed as probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Sharpe is dealing with a calf strain, but he's trending in the right direction to be on the floor. The 22-year-old guard is currently averaging 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 36.7 percent from the field and 25 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Tallies 23 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Starting Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Probable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Will play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Probable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Drains four treys in Utah•