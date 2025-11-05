default-cbs-image
Sharpe has been listed as probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Sharpe is dealing with a calf strain, but he's trending in the right direction to be on the floor. The 22-year-old guard is currently averaging 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 36.7 percent from the field and 25 percent from beyond the arc.

