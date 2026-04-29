Sharpe finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) across six minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to the Spurs in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Sharpe was basically a non-factor in this series with an average of 13.4 minutes across five games. He had a solid regular season for the most part in 50 appearances, however, posting averages of 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals. With the offseason coming up, Sharpe will be looking to get back to 100 percent health so he can hit the ground running in training camp.