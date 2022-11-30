Sharpe is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to an illness.
Sharpe has been a late addition to the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup with a non-COVID illness. However, the guard will likely play barring any major setbacks before tipoff.
