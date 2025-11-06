Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Logs 18 points in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe supplied 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 win over the Thunder.
Sharpe continues to play through a nagging calf injury, but he's yet to miss action with the team. Through eight games, Sharpe is averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals, and although his point-per-game average is slightly lower compared to his 2024-25 campaign, the addition of Jrue Holiday has done wonders for the backcourt and boosted Portland's postseason chances.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Cleared to face OKC•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Tallies 23 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Starting Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Probable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Will play Friday•