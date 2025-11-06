Sharpe supplied 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 win over the Thunder.

Sharpe continues to play through a nagging calf injury, but he's yet to miss action with the team. Through eight games, Sharpe is averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals, and although his point-per-game average is slightly lower compared to his 2024-25 campaign, the addition of Jrue Holiday has done wonders for the backcourt and boosted Portland's postseason chances.