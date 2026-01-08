Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Logs 20 points in narrow win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe finished Wednesday's 103-102 win over the Rockets with 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three assists and one steal across 34 minutes.
Although Sharpe was held without a rebound Wednesday night, the veteran shot reasonably well and came away with a solid scoring total. Although he regressed slightly from the blowout win against Utah, the playmaker is still trending in the right direction with two consecutive 20-plus point performances.
