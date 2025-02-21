Sharpe chipped in 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two assists and one rebound over 21 minutes during Thursday's 110-102 loss to the Lakers.

Sharpe reached the double-digit mark in points for the sixth consecutive matchup Thursday. In that six-game span, the 21-year-old has averaged 15.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.5 minutes per contest. Despite some overall struggles shooting the rock, the third-year swingman was fairly efficient from beyond the arc against the Lakers, logging his 16th outing with three or more triples.