Sharpe recorded 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 125-111 win over the Rockets.

Sharpe certainly didn't look out of place as he entered the starting lineup Friday, sliding in for the injured Damian Lillard (calf). While he didn't have a particularly well-rounded evening, he continues to flash his offensive upside. As long as he is logging significant minutes, he is worth a look across all formats.